Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi pair up to participate as a Nodal Centre for Telangana in the Yuva Sangam (Phase – III) initiative. The registrations to participate in the initiative are scheduled to end on October 28.

As per the press release issued by IIT Hyderabad, this initiative is a brainchild of the Government of India under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme and aims to strengthen the bonds between youth from diverse states, fostering unity and understanding among our nation's vibrant young minds. Yuva Sangam allows students, off-campus youngsters, NSS (National Service Scheme) volunteers, and individuals aged 18-30 to explore India's rich culture, traditions, development, and technology.

Meanwhile, the tours are planned to take place from November to December, providing a comprehensive understanding of India's diversity and unity. Justifying the initiative's objective, the release said, "The core objective of Yuva Sangam is to offer our youth a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas: Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect) and Prodyogiki (Technology)."

Who can apply?

Those of age between 18 to 30 who are passionate about exploring the rich tapestry of India, interacting with fellow youth and broadening their horizons are encouraged to register for the initiative.

Further, encouraging the youth of Telangana, Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “IIT Hyderabad, driven by its motto to Invent & Innovate in Technology for Humanity'and in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, proudly announces its role as a Nodal Centre for Telangana in Yuva Sangam (Phase – III), and is glad to partner with BHU Varanasi. This initiative, a visionary creation of the Government of India under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programmr, strives to unite and empower our youth, fostering cultural promotion and interdisciplinary learning, and will encourage technological innovation.”.

For more information about Yuva Sangam (Phase – III) and the registration process, please visit the official portal https://ebsb.aicte- india.org/