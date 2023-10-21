Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebration of Scindia School's 125th Foundation Day in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior today, October 21. He will address a gathering on the occasion and lay the foundation stone of a multipurpose sports complex in the school.

The PM will present its annual awards to distinguished alumni and top achievers, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. He will be accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is a leading politician from the state, and will be escorted by cavalry to the main campus and welcomed with a band performance, school authorities said, as mentioned in a report by PTI.



PM Modi will land at the Gwalior airport around 4.30 pm and will be flown to the school in a chopper. After meeting the school's board of directors, prefects and other key figures, Modi will visit an exhibition comprising six panels, each showcasing different aspects of the school, the authorities said.

The PM will inaugurate a 3D model of a multipurpose state-of-the-art sports complex, unveil the foundation stone of the school and take part in the plantation of an indigenous variety of tree, Pilkhan. PM Modi will then address the gathering of over 5,000 people including parents of students, alumni, and other dignitaries before flying back to Delhi around 6.30 pm.

The Scindia School was established in 1897 by the then Gwalior royalty and is located atop the historic Gwalior fort. The Foundation Day event will also be attended by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jitendra Singh and others, as per PTI.

"I look forward to joining the students, teachers, parents and alumni of @ScindiaSchool for their 125th Founder's Day programme in Gwalior this evening. The school has made a noteworthy contribution to the education sector," PM Modi said in a post on X.