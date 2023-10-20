The Andhra Pradesh government and the Technical Education Board aim to provide employment opportunities to the students by improving the industry connect initiatives and curriculum revamping. On these lines, a workshop on academia-industry collaboration was held by the Department of Technical Education at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Thursday, October 19.

The government's objective was announced by S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Skill Development and Training, on the same day. Meanwhile, C Naga Rani, Director of Technical Education presented the training and placement activities report for the 2022-23 academic year outlining the key achievements, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the need for a robust industry-academy partnership to prepare students for the rapidly evolving world and futuristic requirements. "Replacing traditional industry visits with comprehensive industrial studies for a more immersive learning experience is important. The curriculum of the students should align with industrial needs, fostering an ecosystem where students not only acquire knowledge but also practical skills, thus, enabling them to contribute effectively to the workforce," Rani added.

KN Lakshmipathy, Vice-President of Dixon Technologies, Mariappan S, Senior General Manager at Suzlon Global Services, R Anjaneya Prasad, managing director of Hastalloy, principals, and training and placement officers from government and private polytechnic colleges were also present at the workshop, as per The New Indian Express.