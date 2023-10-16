October 16 is celebrated as World Food Day, and what better occasion to ponder upon the food served by hostel messes in India. College hostels are often known for their bland and repetitive food. However, there are a few hostels in Indian colleges that serve delicious and nutritious meals, day in and day out. Here are a few of the best:

Hostel 16 and Hostel 18, IIT Bombay

These two hostels are known for their excellent food, which includes a variety of Indian and international cuisine. The menus are changed regularly, and there is always something new to try. The food is also very affordable, and the portions are generous.

BITS Mesra

BITS Mesra is another college that is known for its good food. The hostel mess serves a variety of Indian and international dishes, and the food is always fresh and well-prepared. The mess also has a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, so there is something for everyone.

IIM Ahmedabad

The food at IIM Ahmedabad is some of the best at any Indian institute. The hostel mess serves a variety of Indian and international cuisines, and the food prepared is always of a high standard. The mess also has a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, and there is always something new to try.

Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad

Mudra Institute of Communications is another college that is known for its excellent food. The hostel mess serves a variety of Indian and international dishes, and the food is always fresh and well-prepared. The mess also has a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, so there is something for everyone.

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati is a college that is known for its diverse culture and its delicious food. The hostel menu serves a variety of Indian and international cuisines, and the food is always prepared to a high standard. The mess also has a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, so there is something for everyone.

Sathyabama University, Chennai

Sathyabama University is a college that is known for its South Indian cuisine. The hostel mess serves a variety of South Indian dishes, as well as some North Indian and international dishes. The food is always fresh and well-prepared, and the mess also has a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

UiD Ahmedabad

UiD Ahmedabad is a college that is known for its Gujarati cuisine. The hostel mess serves a variety of Gujarati dishes, as well as some North Indian and international dishes. The food is always fresh and well-prepared, and the mess also has a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Why is the food at these hostels so good?

There are a few reasons why the food at these hostels is so good. First, the hostels have a large budget allotted to food, which allows them to use fresh and high-quality ingredients. Second, the hostels have experienced cooks who know how to prepare a variety of dishes. Third, the hostels are constantly innovating and trying new things, so there is always something new to try.