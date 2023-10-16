Due to alleged charges of assault and molestation, about five students of a private school in Noida, New Delhi were booked under several IPC sections. Disclosing more details, on October 15, the police said that about five students have been booked for allegedly assaulting and molesting their classmate on the school premises, as stated in a report by PTI.

The girl's father has claimed that she had reported the first instance of "sexual harassment" on October 9 to the principal of the school. But the accused misbehaved with her again on October 13, after which, he approached the police, the father added.

The private school, located at Noida Sector 100, said it has also started its own probe into the "disciplinary" matter. As per a police spokesperson, "The girl, who studies in Class XI, was assaulted by her classmates. An FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 39 police station after which the girl was sent for medical examination."

All allegations in the case are being looked into and investigated appropriately, the spokesperson said, adding, "The complainant and the accused all are minors. The school principal was informed about the episode over mail by the girl. What action did the school take after her complaint, that is also being checked."



An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352, (assault or criminal force), 345A (sexual assault), and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said.

Complaint to police

In his complaint to the police on October 13, the father claimed that after his daughter informed the school principal about the "vulgar" talk, and "sexual harassment" by them, and objected to the boy's alleged acts, they told her that "we can go to any limits".



"Despite being informed about it, the school did nothing. Today, on October 13, my daughter called me up once again in the afternoon to inform me of the repeated behaviour. I immediately called up the principal and asked what was happening. They have only been assuring of investigating the matter," he claimed.

Further, the father alleged that one of the accused students have threatened to kill his daughter.

School's response

In a statement issued on October 14, the school said it was aware of the "unfortunate incident" on the campus. "The disciplinary matter is being thoroughly investigated and addressed," it added, as stated in a report by PTI.