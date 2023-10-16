As per the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, educators are on a quest to explore how to integrate Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in the current pedagogical context and are trying to understand the fruits of such efforts.



The Center for Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras along with Anaadi Foundation is organising a half-day workshop on October 18 at IIT Madras for educational leaders on the potential benefits and pathways of integrating IKS into school curriculum to add greater value to the pedagogy of Math and Sciences.



Exposure to Indian Knowledge Systems helps understand how the knowledge traditions in India advanced in the fields of Mathematics, Astronomy, Well-being, Engineering, Philosophy and many more areas that blossomed in the cultural and scientific context of the Indian ethos.



Fields Medalist Prof Manjul Bhargava, who is one of the architects of NEP 2020 and the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF), said back in 2014 to a reporter, “Students in India should be taught about the great ancient Indian mathematicians like Paṇini, Piṅgala, Hemacandra, Āryabhaṭa and Bhāskara. Their stories and works inspired me, and I think they would inspire students across India.”



In this IKS Workshop for Educators, a host of expert academicians, researchers and educators will gain exposure to the treasure trove of scientific ideas, pedagogical tools and nuanced reasoning in the ancient texts of Indian mathematics, astronomy, ayurveda and other domains that can augment and elevate school education.



Prof S Ganti Murthy, the National Coordinator of the IKS Division under the Ministry of Education will launch an upcoming library of IKS videos for children produced by Anaadi Foundation and CIKS, IIT Madras in this event.



Prof Jyotirmaya Tripathy and Prof Aditya Kolachana of HSS, IIT Madras shall address the educators followed by an experts panel on “Why IKS?” hosted by Gomathi Venkatachalam, CEO, Anaadi Foundation.



Educators shall also be addressed by Adinarayanan, Founder, Anaadi Foundation and Adjunct Prof of Practice at NRCVEE, IIT Delhi, along with Smrithi Adinarayanan, Co-Founder, Dharma Gurukulam. Following that, there will be an in-depth dive into relevant resources and implementation possibilities for schools. Stalls with a host of reputed publications in IKS for educators and children will also be present in the event.