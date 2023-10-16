Today, October 16, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi celebrated its 11th Convocation with a graduating class of 565 students, among which, 426 were male and 139 were females and 60 PhDs, the institute's press release stated. This time, the institute has seen an increase in the number of female students passing out in various streams.

"This year a total of 52 female students in undergraduate programmes; 66 in postgraduate and masters’ programmes, and 14 in PhD programmes have graduated from IIT Mandi surpassing the numbers from the previous years," it read. The degrees were awarded to 60 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), 10 Master of Science (MS by research), 15 Master of Arts (MA), 112 Master of Technology (MTech), 124 Master of Science MSc and 244 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) students.

The chief guest for the occasion was the Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty. Along with him, Prof RP Singh, Physical Research Laboratory Ahmedabad; Dr Balvinder Singh, Senior Director, Samsung R&D Institute India, Bengaluru; Anand Vora, Senior Vice-President, Engineering Persistent Systems, Pune, and Prof Anirban Bandyopadhyay, Principal Research Scientist at the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Tsukuba, Japan, were the guests of honor. Lt Gen. (Retd) Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi, presided over the convocation.

Congratulating the students at the 11th Convocation of IIT Mandi, chief guest Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, said, “Completing graduation does not come easily. It involves years of hard work and perseverance, struggles and sacrifices, successes, achievements and perhaps some disappointments as well. This day will therefore probably be one of the most important and memorable milestones in the journey of your life and career.”



IIT Mandi's Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera said, “I wish my heartiest greeting to all the graduating students. As you become the torch bearer of IIT Mandi, I am sure that your professional competencies and uncompromising character will empower you to lead society in various ways. Your success will also be the success of IIT Mandi. That is the real Guru Dakshina expected from each one of you.”