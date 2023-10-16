Be it belling the Common Admission Test (CAT) or clearing the CAT, several sources tell you how to crack the exam. Here, we tell you what not to do while trying to crack it.

CAT is one of the most competitive entrance exams in India, and it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to crack it. However, there are also certain things that you should avoid doing while preparing for CAT, as they can hamper your chances of success.

Here are some of the most common mistakes that CAT aspirants make:

Not starting early enough: CAT is a tough exam, and it takes time to prepare for it properly. If you start preparing too late, you will not be able to cover the entire syllabus or practice enough questions. It is ideal to start preparing for CAT at least six months in advance.

Not following a structured study plan: Once you have started preparing for CAT, it is important to follow a structured study plan. This will help you to stay on track and cover the entire syllabus in a timely manner. You can create your own study plan, follow one that is available online or in CAT preparation books.

Focusing only on one section: CAT is a three-section exam, and it is important to prepare for all three sections equally. If you focus only on one section, you will be at a disadvantage in the other two sections.

Not practising enough questions: The best way to prepare for CAT is to practice as many questions as possible. This will help you to identify your weak areas and improve your accuracy and speed.

Not taking mock tests: Mock tests are essential for CAT preparation. They help you to get a feel for the actual exam and identify your areas of improvement. It is recommended to take at least 10 mock tests before the actual exam.

In addition to the above mistakes, there are a few other things that you should avoid doing while preparing for CAT:

Not taking breaks: It is important to take breaks while studying for CAT. If you study for long hours without taking breaks, you will burn out and your learning efficiency will decrease. Take short breaks every 30-40 minutes and a longer break every two to three hours.

Not taking care of your health: It is important to take care of your health while preparing for CAT. This means eating healthy foods, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly. If you are not healthy, you will not be able to focus on your studies or perform your best in the exam.

Getting stressed: It is normal to feel stressed while preparing for CAT. However, it is important to manage your stress levels. If you get too stressed, it will affect your performance in the exam.