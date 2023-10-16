Nearly 30 candidates have lodged complaints with the counselling board through emails and helpline numbers about fraud in the choice filling of seats in the second round of counselling for Uttar Pradesh AYUSH UG (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy Undergraduate) 2023. On October 15, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Zone, Syed Abbad Ali said that an FIR under the charges of IPC section 420 (cheating) and IT Act has been lodged and a probe was underway, as stated in a report by IANS.



Officials at the AYUSH directorate said that the students, who informed them about tampering, were given an extra day and till Monday for admission. Additionally, Chairman of UP AYUSH Counselling Board, AYUSH department, Professor Arvind Kumar Verma, of the State National Homeopathic Medical College, lodged the complaint against unidentified miscreants.



In the complaint filed on October 14, Verma said the UP AYUSH Counselling Board was conducting counselling for admission to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) for AYUSH colleges, both private and those run by state government, for the academic session 2023-24 at the nodal centre, as stated in a report by IANS.

Candidates complaint

Speaking about the candidates' complaints, Verma said a few of them complained through email/ helpline numbers that their choice filling for seats in the counselling had been shown as changed. “Some of these examinees had also lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of the Lucknow Police. They complained that they did not make any change in choice filling for seats for a college and despite this, their choice filling was shown as altered,” he said.

Verma said the complaint had been sent to the AYUSH board also. “It seemed that someone got access to the portal to make these changes,” he said. “Of 1,251 government seats, 1163 were filled; the other 88 will be done in the third round. While 5,183 are private seats, of which 4,689 have been filled,” said the officials, as stated in a report by IANS.