Nine students from The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) were detained for protesting against Israeli strikes across Gaza on Friday, October 13, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The protest took place near the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund, Hyderabad without any prior permission.

Seven female and two male students from The English and Foreign Languages University were a part of the protest against the Israel-Palestine war and raised slogans against the war which is killing a huge amount of civilians in the name of war.

The Saifabad police detained the students who were supported by Naujawan Bharath Sabha (NBS). The students were released by evening.

Student groups in India have been standing in solidarity and support with Palestine ever since Hamas, the Palestinian militant group launched an attack on Israel, and the latter retaliated by declaring a “state of war” with Palestine.

Jamia Millia Islamia unit of SFI organised a human chain formation for Palestine on October 12 and on October 8, students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) staged a solidarity march for Palestine.

ChintaBAR, an independent student collective from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has also issued a statement of solidarity with Palestine.