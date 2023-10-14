Many Indian students are increasingly choosing medical courses in government universities in the Republic of Belarus due to the combination of quality education and affordability, reports The New Indian Express. In Gomel State Medical University nearly 60 out of 100 admitted students come from South Indian states, particularly Telangana.

According to the report, out of the 2,000 available seats at the university, 300 are allocated to international students from 35 different countries. Notably, a significant majority of these international students are Indians. Currently, approximately 1,200 Indian students are actively enrolled in MBBS and MD programmes offered entirely in English across four government Belarusian universities.

The demand for medical education in India is high, with an increasing number of students taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam, but the available seats in government institutions are limited. Moreover, private institutions charge exorbitant fees, reaching up to Rs 12 lakh per annum. This makes studying in Belarus an attractive alternative. For instance, Gomel State Medical University charges only Rs1.83 lakh per semester. Furthermore, scholarships are accessible to deserving and meritorious students, as Dr Tishchenko Grigor from the Department of Pathology pointed out.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KM Puneet Srinivas Naidu, a final-year student of the Gomel State University said that the education there is different from India as eight out of ten students from foreign countries are placed in one group with one teacher paying full attention to them. "100% attendance is necessary. In addition, the students have to undergo Russian language classes in their initial years compulsorily," he said, adding that university hostels are available which provide good services to students. Nevertheless, the cold weather can be challenging for Indian students unaccustomed to it. Hostel charges may also go up slightly during the winter months, requiring students to budget between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month for living expenses.

B Aravind, another final-year student, highlighted the differences in the medical education system. Unlike India, Belarus lacks cadavers for practical training, and the language barrier can make patient interactions challenging. Students primarily observe their teachers treating patients and ask questions when needed. Aravind, who serves as President of the Indian National Students Union, mentioned that his batch had to bear additional expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and war situations.

"The Ukraine border is just 100 to 150 km away from us. However, we were absolutely safe. The Indian Embassy was very helpful. They informed us to keep a stock of essential food products and promised to lift us in case there is a situation of crisis. In COVID as well, special flights were arranged for the students," Aravind added. When students were suffering during these crisis situations due to lack of money, the university even provided food which is otherwise the student's responsibility, he added.

V Rajaram, Managing Partner of Medico Abroad Consultants, the official representative of Gomel State University, highlighted that despite an increase in the number of medical seats in India, the trend of students opting to study abroad is on the rise. He pointed out that the current disparity between the number of NEET aspirants and available seats is quite significant. Additionally, with the impending National Exit Exam (NExT), Indian students studying medicine within the country will need to pass this exam to practise medicine independently.

In contrast, students pursuing foreign medical degrees will receive their degrees regardless of this examination, offering them opportunities beyond India's borders. Belarus, with its affordability and safety, presents an attractive option in this scenario.