The registration process for The National Testing Agency Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (NTA SWAYAM ) examination for July 2023 commenced from October 12, Thursday.



Students can enroll themselves via the official site of NTA SWAYAM, swayam.nta.ac.in.

More about SWAYAM

The Government of India initiated the programme to achieve "three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality," as stipulated by the PM e-vidya website.



SWAYAM provides an array of different online certification courses across diverse subjects and these courses feature semester-based exams held in either Computer Based Mode (CBT) or a hybrid mode, blending both of the formats.



Schedule and other information

As per the schedule released, the semester exams scheduled for July 2023 will be conducted on November 30, December 1 and 2, 2023 and will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon, while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.



The application fees for the General category candidates is Rs 750 per course and Rs 600 for additional courses. For SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), PwD (Person with Disability), OBC-NCL (Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer) students, the application fees are Rs 500 per course plus Rs 400 for additional courses.

The last date to apply is October 30, 2023, and the last date of fee deposition is October 31, 2023. The correction window will open on November 1 and will close on November 3, 2023.



Here is how you can apply to the NTA Swayam July exam 2023:



1) Go to the official website of NTA SWAYAM, swayam.nta.nic.in



2) On the page, click on the NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023 link

3) Enter your registration details and then click on submit



4) Complete the application form and then make the fee payment



5) After checking thoroughly, click on the submit button and download the page



6) Save a hard copy for future reference.