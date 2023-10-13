“ CAT gives out normalised scores and percentiles based on the raw scores. One can broadly say that to get a 99 percentile and above crossing 50 percent score in the exam could be enough. While this may vary from year to year based on the difficulty level of the paper, this holds good for most of the CATs seen so far”

Ramnath Kanakadandi, Senior Course Director at T.I.M.E.

Understanding CAT percentiles: What is a CAT Percentile?

- It represents your relative performance compared to other test-takers.

Score vs. Percentile:

Percentile VARC - sectional score DILR - sectional score QA - sectional score Total score 99.5%ile 45 33 48 104 99%ile 41 29 42 97 98%ile 37 26 37 86 95%ile 32 21 28 72 90%ile 27 17 23 59 85%ile 23 15 19 52 80%ile 21 13 16 44

Targeting your percentile:

Top B-schools:

- Aim for a score above 100 for 99th percentile.

Mid-tier B-schools:

- A score around 85 to 95 can secure admission.

Regional B-schools:

- A score around 75 to 85 may be sufficient.



Strategies to ace CAT sections and maximising percentile:

1. Time management:

- Allocate time wisely to each section

- Don't dwell on difficult questions; move on and return later if needed



2. Targeted practice:

- Focus on your weak areas within each section

- Work on improving specific skills, whether it's vocabulary, calculation, or logical reasoning



3. Question selection:

- Prioritise accuracy over quantity

- Don't be afraid to leave tough questions

- Manage time effectively



4. Mock tests and analysis:

- Take regular mock tests to simulate exam conditions

- Analyse your performance to identify weak areas



5. Conceptual understanding:

- Build a strong foundation in key concepts

- Don't skip basics; they form the core of CAT questions



6. Revision:

- Consistently review what you've learned

- Revise important formulas and concepts



7. Test-taking strategies:

- Read instructions carefully

- Start with your strongest section to boost confidence

- Eliminate obvious incorrect answers



8. Consistent preparation:

- Regular practice is key to improving your speed and accuracy

- Focus on weak areas to boost your overall score



9. CAT exam day:

- Stay calm and composed

- Stick to your strategy; don't panic if a section is challenging



“The academic background makes not much of a difference compared to the kind of habitual background students have. By this, I mean the students' level of comfort with reading (reading habit), handling numbers (ease with calculations/numerical logic) etc. With these in place academic background gets nullified. To add to this, the push to increase academic diversity that resulted in weightage being given in selection to non-engineers is a great opportunity for non-engineers (non-STEM) students. It is now on them to ensure that they can now let go of any mental stigma that the CAT is not for them that they have about the CAT and ensure that they give a real crack at it "

