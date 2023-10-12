It's been a month since the first semester at Maharaja's College, Mysuru, Karnataka, started and yet, the classes are not being conducted in a full-fledged manner. Hence, the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) demanded that the government begin the first-year classes as soon as possible, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Subhash, District President, AIDSO, informed that the classes are yet to start in a full-fledged manner.

"There is a shortage of lecturers in the college and only one or two classes are being held in a day. Every day, students come to college and return disappointed because classes are not held. This is hampering academic learning," he said.

Also, the members informed that often, by the end of the semester, students have to write exams even though their syllabus hasn't been fully covered in classrooms. This has a negative impact on the learning of students.

"The number of poor students who gain admission to pursue their higher education is less. In such a situation, there is a possibility that students stay away from education due to a lack of lecturers. We demand that the University of Mysore should immediately appoint guest lecturers and conduct classes to facilitate the education of the students," said Chandrakala, District Secretary.