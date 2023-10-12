Social Enterprise Idea Challenge is coming back for its seventh edition. To be held at Azim Premji University at 9 am on October 13, Friday, from over 100 entries from universities and colleges, as many as 15 teams have been shortlisted. The finals of the Social Enterprise Idea Challenge will be held at the Bengaluru campus of Azim Premji University, stated a press release from the institute.

It was back in the year 2006 that Azim Premji University began the annual Social Enterprise Idea Challenge. which encourages innovative and interested students to deep dive into social entrepreneurship and share innovative social change ideas in an environment that is both rigorous and competitive. The Social Enterprise Idea Challenge also serves as a networking event where young minds meet and interact with each other, all while showcasing their talent to early-stage mentors and funders.

Shortlisted teams include:

- Amity University, Noida and College of Engineering, Trivandrum

- Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur), Jodhpur Institute of Engineering and Technology (JIET), and Jai Narayan Vyas University Jodhpur

- Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR), Jaipur; Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

- Govind Ballabh Pant Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Meerabai DSEU, New Delhi

- Ma Chandrika Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Mahoba and Lucknow University

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai and Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai

- Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi and Ramjas College, Delhi

- Patkai Christian College, Nagaland

- Technocrats Institute of Technology, Bhopal

- Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh

- Madan Mohan Malaviya Univ. of Technology, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

- Odisha University of Technology and Research, Odisha

- Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Delhi