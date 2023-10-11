The esteemed Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics celebrated its 29th Convocation with great fervour and accomplishment on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The event witnessed an august gathering of eminent personalities, dignitaries, and scholars.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Cabinet Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He remarked that “Pune is a melting pot of ideas and knowledge”. The 21st century is going to be a century based on a Knowledgeable Society, he said.

The minister highlighted the important studies and contribution of Gokhale Institute in the economic, agricultural and financial policies and defining issues. “I congratulate all the graduates today as they step out in the world with the legacy such magnanimous as Gokhale’s and also the batch who is the first product of the New Education Policy.”

The Union Minister also said, “In the next 25 years, India will be THE happening place and it will all happen because of you guys. In the earlier days, social unity and gathering against the British was the challenge. Today’s challenge is not just economic growth, but qualitative economic growth and this is the responsibility of such an institution and you, young people. And I believe that when the youngsters of the country think and ideate, many vibrant things take place.”

Dr Ajit Ranade, Vice-Chancellor of the institute, presided over the proceedings with his customary grace and wisdom, underscoring the institute's commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.

Dr. Ajit Ranade, highlighting the glorious 93 years of Gokhale Institute, remarked in his opening remarks that at this gathering, where students and their teachers have come together in such a large number, they must move forward in a way that the thoughts and ideas that emerge from the university resolve the conflicts around and may not create any conflicts amongst them.

The convocation took place at the Kale Memorial Hall, within the Library Building, the very heart of the institute. Over 300 students were conferred with degrees, marking a moment of great pride for both the Institute and the graduating class.

The presence of Chandrakant Patil, the esteemed Minister of Higher and Technical Education of the Maharashtra state, further elevated the event.

Addressing the audience and students, he said, “It is one of the most prestigious institutes not just in India but in the whole world. Due to research conducted by Gokhale Institute, a lot of concerning topics were efficiently addressed by the Maharashtra government and the Supreme Court brought cognisance to the grave concerns of the farmers of Maharashtra.”

Trustees of the Servants of India Society, Secretary Milind Deshmukh and Trustee Ramakant Lenka, graced the occasion with their presence.

The highlight of the event was the public release of the eagerly awaited book, Chronicles of an Academic Citadel, penned by the distinguished Prof Naseeb Benjamin and Prof Prabhash N Rath.

Colonel Kapil Jodh, Registrar of Gokhale Institute, extended the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all the attendees, participants, and supporters who contributed to the resounding success of the convocation.