Only a few hours are left to register for the NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round counselling. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration portal at 12 noon tomorrow, October 11. Interested candidates are advised to hurry and register at the earliest.

Here are the steps:

1. Visit the official website mcc.nic.in

2. On the home page, click the PG Medical tab

3. Register online, if not done already by clicking the New Registration link

4. Login using the required credentials

5. Fill in the required details

6. Upload the relevant documents

7. Submit the completed form

Students must note that they can fill in choices of courses and colleges till 11.59 pm tomorrow. The seat allotment results will be declared on October 14 and candidates who have obtained seats will have to report to their respective institutes between October 15 and October 20 (before 5 pm).

This time, with a nod from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), MCC reduced the cut-off percentile for the third round of NEET PG counselling to "zero". However, those who could not obtain seats in the previous rounds, or failed to participate, are eligible to take part in the Stray Vacancy Round.