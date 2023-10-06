According to a press release by the Union Ministry of Education (MoE), more than 1.36 crore school students from across India participated enthusiastically in the third edition of the Veer Gatha Project. The students sent poems, paintings, essays, and videos to honour the sacrifice of the Armed Forces personnel.

"Project Veer Gatha was instituted under the Gallantry Awards Portal (GAP) in 2021 with the aim of disseminating the details of the acts of bravery of the Gallantry Awardees and the life stories of these brave hearts among the students so as to raise the spirit of patriotism and instill in them values of civic consciousness," MoE stated, as mentioned in a report by ANI.

"Simultaneously, to bring about awareness among school students about the Gallantry Award Winners of our country, the Ministry of Defence, through its field organisations, Army/Navy/Airforce, has organised virtual/ face-to-face awareness programmes/sessions for schools across the country," added the release.

This year, in Veer Gatha Project 3.0, a total of 100 winners will be selected. There will be four winners at the district-level, and eight winners at the state/Union Territories (UTs) level. All the winners will be felicitated by their respective districts or states/UTs, as per ANI.