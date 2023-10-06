The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is going to host the 19th edition of Udghosh, one of the biggest intercollegiate sports festivals in India, as claimed in a press release by the institute. The event starts today, October 6, and will continue till October 8, featuring a "blend of sportsmanship, culture, and entertainment".

This year, the arena designed for Udghosh is inspired by Rome's Colosseum. Approximately 75 tournaments, spanning 20 sports disciplines, including cricket, football, badminton, chess, and even cutting-edge e-sports, would be held at Udghosh. The institute mentions that it has already recorded 2,500 participants from over 450 colleges across the country.

“The sheer numbers, be it in terms of athletes, participating colleges or the array of sporting events bring to mind the grandeur and scale synonymous with the Colosseum. It is exciting and I share the sentiment with our athletes as they look ahead to the opportunity to make a mark in the competition," said S Ganesh, Officiating Director, IIT Kanpur.

One of the highlights of the festival includes an interaction session with eminent sportsman Rahul Chaudhari, also known as the Poster Boy of Kabaddi. During this special event, to be held on the closing day, Chaudhari will "delve into his personal journey, recounting the challenges he encountered and the strategies he employed to triumph over them", the release says.