The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to introduce digital literacy, coding and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the curriculum of madrasa students in the coming months, reported IANS.



An orientation module on Artificial Intelligence was introduced for teachers of madrasas at Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratishthan today, on Wednesday, October 4.



Additional chief secretary, minority development and Muslim waqf department, Monika S Garg said, “In collaboration with the basic education department, we are organising an orientation module on AI for teachers of madrasas on Wednesday. The objective is to promote computational thinking by including digital literacy, coding and artificial intelligence in the curriculum of madrasa students.”



She further added that a total of 22 videos with the help of subject experts have been prepared to provide information about Al to madrasa teachers.



According to the Uttar Pradesh government records, there are 13,92,325 students who are studying in 16,513 madrasas in the state.



Currently, the curriculum based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is being taught in these madrasas, added IANS.



“Till now 1,275 madrasas have been provided computers and 7,442 madrasas have been given book banks, including Science and Math kits,” said a government spokesman.