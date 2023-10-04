Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur to the nation on Thursday, October 5, reported ANI.

"Over the past 15 years, IIT Jodhpur has distinguished itself with its multi-disciplinary and innovation-oriented curriculum and strong research programmes. History will be scripted with golden words, through the dedication of IIT Jodhpur campus to the nation by Prime Minister on October 5, Thursday," IIT Jodhpur said in a statement.



IIT Jodhpur was established in 2008 with seven other IITs. The institute is situated on Jodhpur-Nagaur Highway sprawling over 852 acres of land.



The statement further said, "IIT Jodhpur takes pride as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the campus to the nation. This will further boost the institute's commitment to foster excellence in education, research, and innovation."



The academic curriculum at IIT Jodhpur aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and has several unique features. The institute offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in emerging fields like Clean Energy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Bio-engineering, and more.



"Tomorrow, IIT Jodhpur's permanent campus is being dedicated to the nation. IIT Jodhpur has crossed the period of initiation and moving into its active role of contributing to the development of the country. In that context, the Prime Minister's initiative in dedicating the campus to the country of the campus would inspire faculty, students and staff members to work together to contribute in various ways to the growth of the nation, the way an IIT can," IIT Jodhpur Director Prof Santanu Chaudhury said.



According to the statement, IIT Jodhpur and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur are offering unique innovation-driven joint degree programs in Medical Technologies.



There's a mandatory social connect programme that connects students and faculty to work on scientific projects benefiting rural and surrounding areas. The institute fosters innovation and entrepreneurship skills with structured support through an incubation programme, it added.