A PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Vithura, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala was found dead in his hostel room on the morning of Tuesday, October 3, 2023, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The 28-year-old PhD scholar has been identified as Atre Malhar Vivek, he hails from Pune and was pursuing his third year as a PhD scholar.

According to the police, the scholar was last seen on Monday night (October 2) with his friends. After having food, he retired to his hotel room. But on Tuesday, October 3, morning he did not report at the laboratory.

The friends who were checking up on him found Atre in a state of unresponsiveness on his bed.

Atre was moved to the Nedumangad district hospital but he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

As per the police, the PhD scholar was suffering from a cough and had breathing problems. The exact reason behind the death can be ascertained only after the autopsy. The body has been moved to the Medical College Hospital mortuary.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines: Tele MANAS: 14416 & Sangath: 011-41198666.