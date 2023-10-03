The SAI International Education Group paid tribute to Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, the esteemed Founder-Chairman of SAI International throughout the months of August and September 2023 with their Founder Memorial Series, a press release by the institute announced.



During August and September 2023, the school community came together to celebrate the Founder Memorial Series which represents the school’s “commitment to perpetuating the eternal teachings envisioned by the founder, in order to cultivate rational, empathetic, and resilient leaders who drive positive change in society”, the release stated.



On Saturday, September 30, the institution orchestrated Advaya — an artful experience for parents and students, fostering bonds between them. This event was followed by the Founder’s Memorial Talk, held within the school premises, where over 5,000 attendees — including parents, teachers, and students, who had the privilege of listening to keynote speaker Devdutt Pattanaik.



Devdutta Pattanaik, the keynote speaker of Founder’s Memorial Talk, shared, "Happiness is subjective & immeasurable & one prominent emotion that we should all teach our kids is the power to be content. Mythology, with its timeless stories and wisdom, serves as a reservoir of life lessons, offering profound insights on how to navigate the complexities of existence.”



“It is my solemn mission to walk the path envisioned by our revered Founder-Chairman, where happiness and knowledge intertwine seamlessly. Dr Sahoo's dream of infusing education with happiness has not only been realised but continues to flourish. Our unwavering commitment to this noble ideal remains resolute. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the parents, who have stood as pillars of unwavering support in our journey towards cultivating happy, empathetic, and resilient individuals,” expressed Dr Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group.