Due to a dearth of teaching faculty in Maharaja's College, Mysuru, students and various AIDSO (All India Democratic Students Organisation) activists held a protest demanding that the state government appoint lecturers immediately, according to The New Indian Express.



Exam timetable declared, no classes held

The students held a protest in front of Crawford Hall in the college premises on Wednesday, November 29. The protestors alleged that there have been no regular classes in the college due to a lack of lecturers.



The students alleged that the authority had already announced the timetable for the examination even when classes were not held.



"There have been no classes for Financial Accountancy, Physical Education, Environmental Studies, or Marketing Management subjects in BCom and BBM streams. The government has also not appointed lecturers. In such a situation, the university authorities have announced exams from December 15," they said.



The protesting students demanded that the authorities withdraw the timetable for the exams.



Authority gives assurance

As per a release by the AIDSO Mysuru District Committee, after the protests, Mysore University Chancellor Professor Loknath and Registrar Professor Mahadevan accepted the memorandum submitted by the students and assured the students of postponement of the examinations and resolving the existing problem.