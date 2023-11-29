Following protests over a student’s social media post, academic activities were suspended at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, today, Wednesday, November 29, reported PTI.

A notification to this effect was issued by in-charge Registrar of the NIT Srinagar, Atikur Rehman, suspending all academic activities including classes, examinations, and administrative work.



What happened?

Protests were held at the institute on Tuesday, November 28, over a student's social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The protesters demanded stringent action against the non-local student who has been sent home on leave, officials informed.

The students blocked both the gates of the institution, located in the Nigeen area of the city, and raised slogans inside the campus. After the protests, police registered a case and started an investigation

The police received information about a protest by students at the NIT campus, added PTI.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that a student had posted objectionable content on social media, though the video was not the student's own, but taken from YouTube, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi said on late Tuesday.

Birdi said the content of the post has hurt the religious feelings of the people.

"The police have received a written complaint from the NIT registrar urging legal action. We have taken legal action under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is going on,” he said.