The Master of Science Medicine Association issued a letter to all medical colleges in India today, Wednesday, November 29, regarding the denial of examinership for MSc postgraduate medical teachers for various university examinations.

In the letter, the association highlighted that many universities are denying the opportunity of examinership to eligible MSc medical postgraduate teachers with PhD and necessary teaching experience, citing the new Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) 2023 Regulations, and giving the appointments of examinership to the teachers with MBBS and MD qualifications alone.

In this regard, many individuals from different states have also approached the respective state high courts for the consideration of eligibility for the petitioners to be examiners.

On the other hand, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has already issued a clarification to the Allahabad High Court that the new guidelines will not disturb the old faculty.

“They will continue to remain eligible for becoming the examiner. The CBМЕ Guidelines, 2023 shall be applicable on new appointments," NMC stated.

The MSc Medicine Association urged all medical colleges and universities to take appropriate action and measures to ensure that all the eligible MSc medical postgraduate teachers get the opportunity of examinership including the teachers who were eligible to be examiners before the date of August 1, 2023, the day the CBME 2023 Regulations were published.