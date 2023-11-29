The principal and the hostel warden of a residential school in Davanagere, Karnataka, were suspended by Deputy Commissioner Dr Venkatesh MV over the incident of food poisoning on Tuesday, November 28.



The Deputy Commissioner visited the Kittur Rani Channamma Residential Sainik School for Girls, Kittur at Kakkanuru village of the Santhebennuru hobli in Channagiri taluk, inspected the hostel and school premises and ordered a probe into the incident, reported The New Indian Express.



At the same time, he suspended the Principal Manjunatha Purada, and hostel warden, Naseema Bhanu, on the charges of dereliction of duty.



On Monday morning (November 27), a few students reportedly fell ill after consuming the hostel breakfast and immediately, as many as 25 students were admitted to the Santhebennuru community health care centre for primary treatment. Out of these, five students who were showing serious symptoms were admitted to the Chigateri district hospital for treatment.



All the patients are recovering well and are out of danger, added TNIE.



The DC, during inspection, found problems with cleanliness and hygiene and the principal along with the warden were suspended. Gurumruthyappa principal of Indira Gandhi Residential school Mavinahole has been given additional charge of principal of the school, whereas, staff nurse R Anitha has been temporarily given charge of the hostel warden till the arrangements are made.



Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh has also directed all the hostels and residential schools of the district to maintain cleanliness and hygiene so that the incidence of food poisoning can be averted in future.