Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday, November 24, that each university should activate its alumni network and establish a dedicated alumni cell as well as the CSR cell for this purpose.



The CM also stressed on the importance of leveraging alumni networks and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to propel infrastructure development, PTI reported.



Khattar presided over a meeting of the Department of Higher Education, during which, Higher Education Minister Moolchand Sharma was also present, said an official statement.



The chief minister urged vice-chancellors to activate and utilise their alumni networks effectively.



“By strategically tapping into these funds, universities can augment their resources and contribute significantly to the enhancement of infrastructure facilities. This would witness substantial growth in university infrastructure, fostering an environment conducive to academic excellence,” said the CM.



Meanwhile, Khattar said that vacant sports-related posts in universities will be filled.



"Our sportspersons have constantly brought laurels at various national and international events and are being recruited by the sports department as per policy. Accordingly, these accomplished players will be given appointment on a deputation basis to available positions, commensurate with their outstanding achievements," he said.



He also conducted a review of the various issues pertaining to universities and directed the officers to expedite their resolution.