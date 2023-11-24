Another case of sexual harassment has come forward at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), just three weeks after a similar incident sparked a series of protests on campus.

As per a report by IANS, a girl student from BHU has lodged a complaint with the campus authorities, accusing the driver of a bus belonging to the institute of molestation.

The incident took place on Sunday, November 19, and the girl reported the matter to the chief proctor a few days later who, thereafter, ordered a probe into the alleged incident and removed the bus driver from duty.

According to sources, the complainant is a BCom student and stays outside the campus. She approached the BHU proctorial board and alleged that she was sexually harassed by the driver on November 19. The incident has not been reported to the police so far.

Chief Proctor Prof SP Singh ordered an inquiry into the matter and formed a committee for the purpose, added IANS.

“In the meantime, the accused has been removed from his work till the completion of the inquiry,” said the chief proctor.

Second incident this month

The complaint has come as a second incident of sexual assault reported on the BHU campus.

On November 1, a girl student of IIT-BHU was sexually assaulted by three motorcycle-borne miscreants, who forcibly disrobed her and recorded a video of her.

On her complaint on November 2, the Lanka police had lodged an FIR under sections 354B (use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and section 66E of the IT Act. Later, sections 376(D) (gang rape) and 599 (insulting modesty of woman) were added to the FIR.

Police are yet to make any arrests in the incident that sparked a massive protest on the campus.