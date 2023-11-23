The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will be conducting the re-examination for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors on December 23, the higher body announced on Wednesday, November 22.

The KEA Executive Director S Ramya said in a statement that following the high court order, the PSI re-examination is being conducted and those who were eligible to appear for the exam in the previous examination will be entitled to write the re-examination.

On January 21, 2021, the police department issued a notification for the recruitment of 545 PSI posts and the written examination was held on October 3, 2021.

The exam was mired in controversy after the question paper was leaked on social media. Last year, around 400 candidates who had taken the Karnataka police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam had gathered in Bengaluru to protest against the government's decision to cancel the exam.

Now, after over two years of the original examination, the KEA has released an official date for the PSI recruitment re-examination.400 candidates who had taken the Karnataka police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam, held last year in October, gathered at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Saturday, November 18 to protest against the government's decision to cancel the exam.

Several people were arrested including the then Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul, and some senior police officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police, inspector, sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and constables in connection with the scandal.

The government cancelled the exam and decided to conduct it afresh.