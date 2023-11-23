Delhi’s private schools have started the admission process for general category students in nursery, KG and Class I today, Thursday, according to a circular by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The last date for submission of admission forms is December 15 and the first list for admission will be released on January 12, according to the DoE.

The Principal of ITL Public School Sudha Acharya told PTI that most admissions are happening online and that they have added a QR code for parents to access the form easily.

“Parents can scan the code and access the admission form. There are introductory videos also. Most of the parents are working people, so this is working well for them,” Acharya said.

There are a total of 190 seats for nursery in ITL Public School and almost 2,000 admission forms are submitted by parents every year, she added.

There is a 25 per cent reservation of seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students, and children with disabilities in private schools. A separate list will be released for them.



More details

As per PTI, the minimum age for admission in pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class I, should be three years, four years and five years, respectively, as of March 31, according to the notification.

Pre-school, pre-primary and Class I are classified as entry-level classes and the upper age limit for admission is less than four years, less than five years and less than six years, respectively.

The notification stated that, "age relaxation for admission of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the head of school in the minimum and upper-age limits for these classes".

The DoE also directed that a monitoring cell should be constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the district's deputy director.

These officials should, "ensure that private unaided recognised schools must upload the criteria and their points on the online module available on its website as per the time-line prescribed, and further ensure that the school shall not adopt those criteria, which were abolished by the department and upheld by the high court", the notification stated.

Schools need to upload the admission criteria and their points on the online module by November 20.