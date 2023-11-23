A college student was sexually harassed in Bengaluru inside a Metro train on her way to college. As per a report by The New Indian Express, the incident took place in public view and bystanders reportedly ignored her pleas for help, revealed her friend.

Meanwhile, multiple Metro officers said they were unaware of such an incident, and said no complaint has been registered with them.

The student's friend took to social news website Reddit and shared the incident through the username 'proteincarbs'. The incident took place after the train crossed Kempegowda Interchange Metro station around 9 am on November 20, she said.

The train was extremely crowded, she explained. "After a while, my friend began to feel very uncomfortable. She soon realised that a man in a red shirt, standing right behind her, was touching and grabbing her from the back. She could literally feel his hands," the post said.

The friend did not initially understand what was happening. "The moment she turned around, the man literally sprinted away. She started screaming and crying for help, but nobody seemed to care," the post added.

When reached out for their comments, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporate Limited (BMRCL) officials said they were in the dark about the incident and came to know of it only through social media, TNIE added.

"If a complaint is lodged with us specifying the direction of the train and the exact time, we can track the perpetrator using our CCTV recordings. We have nearly 1,000 cameras inside our trains. It is not possible to scan through every recording. BMRCL will definitely take appropriate action and we request the victim to approach us if she needs help,” said a senior BMRCL officer.