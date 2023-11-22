The Ministry of Education and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the successful outreach of SATHEE (Self-Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams), an innovative online education platform to empower the millions of students preparing for competitive exams across the country.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4. The platform was unveiled by K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, in an event at Shastri Bhawan in the presence of other invited dignitaries Professor S Ganesh, Officiating Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur; Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education; Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, School Education, Ministry of Education; Professor Amey Karkare, Principal Investigator, SATHEE Project, IIT Kanpur.

SATHEE, now live, offers a comprehensive suite of resources for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants, including video lectures from renowned faculties of IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The platform has commenced with its first 45-day JEE crash course, designed to provide intensive preparation and revision in a short period, ideal for students looking to consolidate their learning before exams.

The platform will also host a series of intensive, expert-designed learning modules along with novel features like an interactive chatbot. Regular doubt-clearing sessions led by students from IITs and AIIMS will enhance the learning experience and maintain a human connect with the students. The SATHEE platform is expected to receive an overwhelming response from students across the nation.