Azim Premji University has invited applications for Diploma programmes in Education to be offered at both its Bengaluru and Bhopal campuses.

Diploma Programmes offered

Diploma in Education - Early Childhood Education

Diploma in Education - Inclusive Education

Diploma in Education – Teaching children with Learning Disabilities

Programme highlights and objectives

This one-year part-time programme, a balanced mix of theory and practice in the education domain, will be offered both online and on campus. The programme aims to fulfil the need for good quality professional development programmes to help develop the capabilities of teachers and professionals working in the regular school system.

Key features of the programme:

Each Diploma programme is a one-year part-time programme offered in a blended mode comprising online classes and on-campus components. Participants will attend these on-campus classes in the enrolled location (Bengaluru/Bhopal).

Each Diploma programme comprises four certificate programmes of 12 weeks duration each. Participants have the flexibility of joining the Diploma programme or individual Certificate programmes.

Ankur Madan, Director, School of Education, Azim Premji University said, “The Diploma programmes in education offered at the Azim Premji University are designed to fulfill the goals of inclusion and equity, as envisioned in the National Policy of Education, 2020. The programmes provide teachers and education functionaries with knowledge, skills and perspective in key areas like Early Childhood Education, Inclusive Education and Learning Disabilities," he said.

"Courses are designed in a way that enables practising teachers to apply their learning in their daily interactions with children and colleagues and to seek answers to questions that confound them in their practice,” he also said.

The last date to apply is November 30, 2023.

To apply for this programme and for more details on programme content, eligibility, and fees, please visit our website https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/diplomas-in-education.