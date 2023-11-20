Approximately 50 people gathered in Vedaranyam, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, November 19, to protest following the alleged suicide of 18-year-old college student S Vijayan, as reported by The New Indian Express.

According to the report, Vijayan, a second-year Civil Engineering student from Manjakanni village (Maruthur North panchayat) in Vedaranyam block in Nagapattinam district, was found dead in a private polytechnic college hostel near Namakkal. He was studying second-year Civil Engineering, and his body was discovered by fellow students on Saturday at 6.30 am.

Upon receiving information, the police retrieved Vijayan's body, which was subsequently sent to Namakkal Government General Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered at Velagoundampatti Police Station, states TNIE.

On Sunday, a group of people from Manjakanni and other villages gathered in the market street in Kariyapattinam in Vedaranyam block in Nagapattinam district and blocked the road. They stated they have their suspicions regarding Vijayan's death.

This led to traffic disruptions, prompting the police personnel from Kariyapattinam Police Station to speak to Vijayan's family members. The police said that a case has been registered at the local police station, in Velagoundampatti in Namakkal district on accounts of 'suspicious death' and an investigation is ongoing.

Following the conversation with the police, the protesters dispersed.

For support with suicidal thoughts, assistance is available through Tamil Nadu's health helpline at 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.