The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani hosted a convocation, in which, 7,514 working professionals were awarded their respective degrees in 26 different degree programmes (that is, 5,183 with MTech; 1,641 with MBA; 620 with BTech; and 70 with MSc degrees).

This was arguably the first convocation in India that was organised for working professionals at such a large scale, especially by a leading higher education institute in Science, Engineering, and Management domains. While about 900 working professionals, accompanied by their loved ones, participated in the convocation organised at the Hyderabad campus and received their degrees in person, several thousands of others received theirs virtually through the revolutionary Metaverse technology in a near-realistic and immersive environment.

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman and Board Member, Cyient and the Padma Shri Awardee, gracing the occasion as the chief guest, extended his warm congratulations to all the graduates. He emphasised the importance of lifelong learning and urged the graduates to be bold in their ambitions, not settle for mediocrity, and constantly aim for excellence.

Padma Bhushan Awardee, Dr Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani, through his special message, encouraged the graduates to dare to dream and make a difference, besides congratulating them for earning well-deserved milestones through their tireless efforts. The presence of the senior leadership team, the senate, faculty, and staff members from BITS Pilani (who were instrumental in the success of the graduates or supported them in their respective capacities) helped make the overall convocation experience even more memorable.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani, in his congratulatory message to the graduates, emphasised the critical role of an enhanced focus on education in meeting the dynamic needs of sectors like Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), manufacturing, electrical and electronics, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), pharma and healthcare, automotive, and energy. He affirmed that the graduates from work-integrated learning programmes will not only use the knowledge gained to benefit their own careers and organisations, but will also play a vital part in contributing to genuine nation-building endeavours.