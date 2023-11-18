NSRCEL-Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore successfully organised Circular Conversations: Where Innovation and Impact Collide, an interaction that brought together visionaries, innovators, and stakeholders committed to shaping the future of circular economy. The event, held on 17th November 2023, showcased the collective efforts to drive innovation and create a positive impact within the circular economy domain.

The event provided a unique platform for start-ups, thought leaders, incubators, impact funds, academia, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) donors to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and foster collaboration aimed at advancing sustainability.

The event hosted by NSRCEL’s Impact Orbit was attended by 45+ key ecosystem stakeholders, including organisations like the World Research Institute, ALSTOM, Rainmatter Foundation, Villgro, Caspian Impact Investments, Avaana Capital, Saahas, Hasiru Dala Innovations and many more.

Through the discussions, they delved into critical aspects such as customer advocacy, fundraising strategies, and the intricacies of supply chain dynamics in the circular economy. Experts explored innovative solutions to address challenges and maximize impact.

Attendees also discussed strategies to find the right set of customers, create platforms to promote sustainable products and change people's aspirations towards sustainable choices. This was the first of many conversations facilitated by NSRCEL in the circular economy space and the organisation intends to bring together many more stakeholders in the future.

Commenting on the event, Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO of NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, said, " In the dynamic domains of circularity, sustainability, and climate-tech, NSRCEL leads the way, tackling critical start-up challenges. Our innovative platform empowers founders to explore and influence India's Circular Economy. Today, at Circular Conversations, we unite visionaries, innovators, and stakeholders to collaboratively shape the future of the circular economy. Anticipating ongoing success, we commit to hosting future events of this nature."