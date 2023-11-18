Pursuing higher education abroad: What do you need for your student visa applications? | (Pic: EdexLive)

While standardised test results, Statements of Purpose (SoPs), Letters of Recommendation (LoRs), and other requirements are commonly accepted across various countries, there are some areas where the requirements differ.

Here is a list of some of them, by country:

USA:

- Health Insurance: Many US universities require students to have health insurance coverage, as it can be financially beneficial for student visa holders.

- Immunisation Records: Some universities may require proof of certain vaccinations or immunisations, as being vaccinated is compulsory by US law.

- SEVIS Fee: Student visa applicants need to pay the SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) fee as a one-time fee, in order to get an uninterrupted study visa period

Europe

- Language Proficiency: Depending on the country and program, you may need to prove your proficiency in the language of instruction. While the language is usually English, it could also be the official language of the country.

- Residence Permit: If you're staying in an EU country for an extended period, you might need a residence permit. This varies by country.

- Europass CV: Your CV must be in the format prescribed by Europass, which is standard across all educational institutions in the European Union.

The UK

- Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS): This is a document you'll get from your university that you'll need for your student visa application.

- Biometric Residence Permit (BRP): After arriving in the UK, you'll need to collect your BRP, which acts as your visa.

- Health Surcharge: You may be required to pay a health surcharge as part of your visa application, which entitles you to use the National Health Service (NHS).

Australia

- Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC): International students in Australia are required to have health insurance, in the form of the OSHC.

- Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE): You'll need a GTE to prove that you intend to stay in Australia temporarily for education and that you intend to return to your home country after completing your studies.

- Australian Values Statement: This is a statement you may need to sign to confirm your understanding of the cultural values in Australia, based on mutual respect, freedom and dignity, upholding the law, secularism, and equality.

New Zealand

- Health and travel insurance: Health and travel insurance is typically required for international students in New Zealand, without which they find it difficult to avail medical treatment.

- Police clearance certificate: Depending on your country of origin, you might need to provide a police clearance certificate if you are staying for a period of 24 months or more.

- Medical certificate: Some students may need to undergo a medical examination as part of the visa application process.

Canada

- Biometrics: Depending on your nationality, you may need to provide biometrics (fingerprints and photographs) as part of your visa application.

- Medical Examination: Some students may need to undergo a medical examination as part of the visa application process.

- French Language Proficiency: As French is the first official language of Canada, a French language certification would give you opportunities for professional growth, and personal connections, and is a glowing addition to your visa application.