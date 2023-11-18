Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, has gained the prestigious AACSB accreditation, considered among the world’s leading accreditations for Business Schools.

Founded in 1916, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools and is the world’s largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business. The AACSB accreditation places Great Lakes in an elite league of leading educational institutions globally and recognises its commitment to academic excellence, innovative pedagogy, industry-relevant curriculum and research.

In addition to AACSB, Great Lakes, Chennai, already has the Association of MBAs (AMBA) (UK), the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) accreditations. With this milestone, Great Lakes joins a select group of 10 top B-Schools in India to have Double Crown of global accreditations. A business school is said to have a Double Crown status if it has secured any two out of the three International Accreditations namely AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS.

Commenting of receiving the accreditation, Prof Suresh Ramanathan, Dean, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said “The AACSB accreditation is a recognition of the high standards that we have set over the years in delivering rigorous, innovative and industry-relevant content in the classroom and preparing world-class future-ready business talent. The AACSB accreditation further reinforces our commitment to achieving world-class standards of scholarship and pedagogy with the aim of having a lasting impact on business as well as society."

Mohan Lakhamraju, Chairman, Great Lakes, while congratulating and thanking all stakeholders said, “The AACSB accreditation is a further testament to our commitment to offering global quality education in India and further re-affirms our motto of Global Mindset-Indian Roots. It is the result of continuous efforts of our fantastic team as well as constant support from our industry partners, students and alumni.”

Prof Vishwanathan Iyer, Director of Accreditations at Great Lakes said that, “the rigorous AACSB accreditation process and inputs from Deans around the world who are part of the peer-assessment will further help us in following global best practices.”