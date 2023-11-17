GK Vasan, President of the Tamil Maanila Congress of Tamil Nadu opined on Thursday, November 16, that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government should not take the signature campaign against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to schools. This, he observed, would confuse parents and students.

Vasan was speaking on the sidelines of a family function at Thoothukudi. "It is wrong to take the signature campaign to the school students as it is nothing but imposing educational politics over school students. It causes confusion among the parents and their wards," he emphasised, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Vasan added that there are two ways to get the NEET exemption done — one, through political power at the centre, which is not possible anymore, and two, by getting favourable orders through the court.

The former minister also questioned the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. "The spike in chain snatching cases, drug smuggling, caste-violence, reflects poor law and order, and the media news is evident to it," he said, and that the police were being restricted, and not allowed to act in pursuance to the law.

Charging against the ruling DMK government, the former minister further said that it has not yet implemented its poll promises, even after two-and-a-half years in power. "This will reflect in the parliamentary elections", he commented, as per The New Indian Express.