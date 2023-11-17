Today, Friday, November 17, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan opined that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 can act as a template for emerging economies towards developing comprehensive strategies for human resource development. He was speaking at the Second Voice of Global South Summit in Delhi.

Addressing the meeting, he stated, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is implementing the aspirational National Education Policy 2020, which has brought transformative reforms in our educational ecosystem. It is built on five foundational pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability," as per a report by ANI.



"NEP 2020 aims to create an educational system that is rooted in Indian ethos as well as aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," he added. The minister further said that all countries needed to act on shared aspirations and devise common strategies built under the twin pillars of education and skill development.

"New Delhi Declaration of Leader's Summit recognises the importance of investing in human capital development. At the G20 Education Minister's meeting, India led the discussion of collaborative efforts to develop a resilient, equitable, inclusive and sustainable and skilling ecosystem," Pradhan said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a centre for excellence for the Global South countries called DAKSHIN. In his opening remarks at the inaugural session of the summit, PM Modi said "I had proposed setting up a Global South Centre of Excellence for the Global South at the first Voice of Global South Summit. I am happy that the DAKSHIN Development and Knowledge Sharing Initiative Global South Centre for Excellence is being inaugurated today."

"Geographically, the Global South has always existed, but it is getting a voice for the first time, and this is because of the joint efforts. We are more than 100 countries but our priorities are similar," he added

The Second Voice of the Global South Summit is taking place in virtual mode. It focuses on sharing with countries of the Global South the key outcomes achieved in various G20 meetings over the course of India's presidency.

The theme of the inaugural session is Together, for Everyone's Growth, with Everyone's Trust, while that of the concluding session is Global South: Together for One Future, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, as per ANI.