Due to a narrow road near Vriddhachalam town in Tamil Nadu, a school van slid and toppled over the edge on Wednesday, November 15. Six students and the driver sustained minor injuries in the accident.

According to sources, a private school van with six students from K Mavidanthal village was en route to Gopalapuram School. On reaching the main road of the village, the driver moved the van aside to allow other vehicles to pass. This led to losing control of the vehicle as it slid over the side after the sand gave away, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Local residents and passersby rescued the students and driver. Then, around 100 villagers gathered near Vriddhachalam and staged a protest. They criticised officials for delay in the road widening project and obstructed the vehicle of revenue department officials.

The officials assured that the road will be widened if nearby residents agree to provide land for the same. A police team led by Vriddhachalam sub-division Deputy Superintendent of Police A Arokiyaraj engaged in a discussion with the villagers and later, they eventually cleared the road, as per The New Indian Express.