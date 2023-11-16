The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a special stray vacancy round of counselling for the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to fill the remaining vacant medical seats after the last round of counselling.

According to the official MCC schedule, registration for this special round of counselling will start tomorrow, Friday, November 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the stray vacancy round on the MCC website — mcc.nic.in. The registration ends on November 22.

"All NEET PG 2023 eligible candidates are hereby informed that to prevent the wastage of precious medical seats, MoHFW has decided to conduct a Special Stray Vacancy Round for the vacant MD/ MS/ Diploma/ MDS Seats of AIQ and State Quota. It is pertinent to mention that this Special Stray Vacancy Round will be the last round for postgraduate courses for this academic year, i.e., 2023," the official MCC notice says.

As per the schedule, choice filling and locking for this round will be activated on November 18, and will be available till November 22. The seat allotment results will be declared on November 24. Students who obtain seats will have to report to their respective institutes between November 25 and November 30.