Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, celebrated its 63rd Foundation Day celebrations by hosting the Foundation Day Lecture and the Distinguished Alumnus Award ceremony at the campus auditorium on November 14, Tuesday.

The event began with a welcome address by IIM Calcutta Director, Professor Sahadeb Sarkar. He said, “Today as we celebrate the 63rd Foundation Day of IIM Calcutta, I extend my warm regards to everybody and our heartfelt gratitude to the honourable board members, faculty, officers, staff, students, alumni and allied stakeholders who have persistently contributed in shaping the reputation of this institution towards becoming a national asset with a premier level of international eminence and excellence."

The Distinguished Alumnus award was introduced by Professor Manish Thakur, Dean (New Initiatives and External Relations). The award, which is in its thirteenth year, was instituted during the Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2011 to recognise and felicitate alumni. Prof Thakur congratulated all the recipients of the award for their exceptional achievements. He added that their remarkable contributions in their chosen fields are a matter of great pride for them and their alma mater.

The award ceremony was followed by an address by Shrikrishna Kulkarni, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Calcutta. He said, “Our history has played an important role in shaping our identity. The archives will provide us with evidence of our activities, our achievements and our endeavours. It is my belief that archives play a role that is central to good governance. In our journey of continuous improvement, they will be a powerful tool by which IIMC can introspect and make ourselves more transparent and more accountable."

The 63rd Foundation Day Lecture was delivered by Sudheesh Venkatesh, Chief Communications Officer and Managing Editor, Azim Premji Foundation.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Professor Manish Thakur, Acting Dean (Academic), IIM Calcutta.