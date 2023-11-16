The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on November 15, Wednesday.

The Prime Minister, who visited Jharkhand on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, virtually inaugurated the new IIM Ranchi campus from an event in Khunti, Jharkhand, where he unveiled several other government schemes to aid in the upliftment of tribal communities across the country.

The inauguration ceremony continued at the Swami Vivekanand Auditorium at IIM Ranchi with lamp lighting by Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi and Praveen Shankar Pandya, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Ranchi. Members of the Board of Governors joined the event virtually.

Prof Srivastava congratulated the IIM Ranchi community on achieving this significant milestone.

Setting ambitious goals for 2030, IIM Ranchi plans to redefine excellence in Education, Research, Social Impact, and International Collaboration. With a commitment to forge partnerships with industries and invest in cutting-edge technological and physical infrastructure, the institute is dedicated to impactful research addressing real-world business challenges and societal needs.

Establishing collaborations with government and non-profit organisations, IIM Ranchi seeks to foster community engagement and contribute meaningfully to societal enhancement. The institute is poised to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and facilitate two-way student exchanges with esteemed foreign universities.

IIM Ranchi, with its GRIHA 3-star rated campus facilities, boasts of an expansive auditorium accommodating 650, a cutting-edge video conferencing facility, 20 spacious classrooms with seating capacities ranging from 50 to 135, and three well-appointed hostel blocks providing residence for over 1000 students.

Comprising two dedicated blocks for faculty and staff residences, the campus also features a grand dining hall, sewage and water treatment plants, a computer centre, and an extensive library. Architectural highlights include an Administrative Building, Director’s Office, Board Room, Conference Hall, and Faculty Offices, all equipped with modern amenities such as CCTVs, air conditioners, lifts, and solar panels, ensuring a conducive and technologically advanced living environment.