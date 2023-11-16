Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Shehla Rashid, in an interview podcast with ANI Journalist Smita Prakash, has praised the Central government. A video clip of the interview is being widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), in which Rashid is heard saying that she is impressed with the BJP's work.

In a tweet today, November 16, Smita Prakash, shared, "Former poster child for the tukde-tukde gang during the height of the JNU agitation, Shehla Rashid has had a change of heart. Previously critical of human rights issues in JK, Shehla says she does not want to be the agent of chaos anymore. On my podcast."

Rashid is now a human rights activist. She was the Vice-President of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) during 2015-16, and rose to prominence while leading the student agitation for the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and others who were arrested on the charges of sedition for alleged involvement in the 2016 Delhi riots case. Rashid was a member of the All India Students' Association (AISA).

In the podcast, she says, "I've said a lot of things about the BJP, the PM, the HM. But look at them. They've taken a lot of criticism domestically, internationally... It doesn't make sense to me why someone would make such a risky decision. And I've arrived at one conclusion, which changed my heart. I've realised that the Prime Minister, Home Minister are really selfless people, who only care about the national interest."

Rashid has been vocal about the human rights situation in Kashmir and has been actively organising a youth leadership programme there since 2010. In the interview, she points out that the government's stance in the Kashmir situation was "impressive" and it has actually saved people's lives, and given them better opportunities and freedom, resulting in progress and development.