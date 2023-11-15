Russia invites Indian students to pursue higher education in their country. Announcing this, today, November 15, the Russian House in Chennai said that Indian students interested in pursuing higher education in Russia are encouraged to apply for the fully funded education programme offered by various universities, as stated in a report by PTI.

According to the scholarship offered, students would be able to receive up to 200 grants, to take up degrees in any of the 766 Russian universities that are present in 89 locations, in various education streams including General Medicine, Physics, Nuclear Power, and Aeronautical Engineering, among others.

In a press release issued by the Russian House, Chennai, the registrations for taking up undergraduate, graduate, and research programmes are currently open at www.education-in-russia.com . Russian House in Chennai offers information to those interested in taking up degrees in any of the universities along with the scholarship programmes that are available for Indian students, as stated in a report by PTI.

In other news, on October 4, the Russian Education Facilitation Center was officially inaugurated by Pavel Anatolyevich Shevtsov, the Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Humanitarian Cooperation “Rossotrudnichestvo”. Additionally, the Director of the Russian House in New Delhi and delegates from various renowned universities of Russia accompanied the Deputy Head, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

This state-of-the-art centre, located in Noida, India, is poised to become a pivotal resource for students worldwide, offering comprehensive support for those aspiring to study in Russia.