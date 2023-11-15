Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Chief Maulana Syed Arshad Madani has asked members of the Muslim community to open separate schools for girls after Class VIII, on the grounds that they were being targetted in co-educational institutions. Madani made the remarks during a conference of west Uttar Pradesh office-bearers in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband on November 14, as stated in a report by IANS.



Although he was not available for a comment, Jamiat’s state Vice-President Maulana Nazar confirmed the remarks. “We are worried for our daughters’ safety because in the past a few organisations had announced monetary support and free accommodation for six months if a Hindu persuaded a Muslim girl to marry him,” he said, adding that such a trend was dangerous for brotherhood and harmony in society.

Giving more details about the conference, he said that at least 1,500 delegates from 17 districts of western UP participated in the conference, where discussions were also held on eradicating communalism, protecting the environment, convening voter awareness campaigns and adding new names to the voter lists, as stated in a report by IANS.

As per the bio on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is the oldest and largest socio-religious organisation of Indian Muslims which was formed in 1919.