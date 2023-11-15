Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore's IIMB Test 2023 registrations end today, November 15. The test is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023. Another test is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2024 for which the last date of registration is January 25, 2024.

IIMB Test aims at admission to Master in Business Administration (MBA) courses mainly PG and PhD. As per the statement released by the institute, "The IIMB Test is one of the accepted tests for admission to the two-year MBA for working professionals: Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) and the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme of IIM Bangalore."

Interested candidates are advised to log in to the official portal https://www. iimb.ac.in/node/10699 for more details. The candidates can appear for the test from their own locations or home. Explaining the process of the test, the press release reads, "The IIMB Test will be conducted in one session each on both days. The test will be conducted and proctored online by IIMB."

"The conditions/requirements to be followed by the candidates will be shared ahead of the test," it further added.

IIMB is a top, reputed public business school in India. IIM Bangalore was the third institute to be established in 1973 after IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad.