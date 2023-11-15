Published: 15th November 2023
IIM Bangalore to conduct IIMB Test on November 19; registrations end today
"The conditions/requirements to be followed by the candidates will be shared ahead of the test," the press release read
Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore's IIMB Test 2023 registrations end today, November 15. The test is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023. Another test is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2024 for which the last date of registration is January 25, 2024.
IIMB Test aims at admission to Master in Business Administration (MBA) courses mainly PG and PhD. As per the statement released by the institute, "The IIMB Test is one of the accepted tests for admission to the two-year MBA for working professionals: Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) and the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme of IIM Bangalore."
Interested candidates are advised to log in to the official portal
IIMB is a top, reputed public business school in India. IIM Bangalore was the third institute to be established in 1973 after IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad.