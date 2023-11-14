The Madurai corporation has been initiating various schemes towards developing the corporation schools in the city. Additionally, official sources said that nearly 16 tenders for school developmental works have been floated by the city corporation at a total cost of Rs 7.9 crore.

There are about 96 corporation schools in the city, including 64 corporation-managed schools and 33 schools which are situated in extension areas (Corporation manages infrastructure). A total of 21,000 students are studying in these corporate schools in Madurai.

Developmental schemes

The corporation has been initiating various developments in the corporation schools in the city to aid the school children. Recently, the corporation floated a total of 16 tenders for revamping the building setup of several schools at a total cost of Rs 7.92 crore. The tender includes the construction of new buildings, repairing existing buildings and replacing old buildings in several schools in the city, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the floated tender, apart from new building construction works that are to be carried out in the schools, the corporation plans to carry out maintenance and repair works at Melamadai Middle School Thiru V KA Elementary School, AR Line Elementary School Jawaharpuram Middle School, Kakkai Padiniyar Elementary School Corporation Middle School and other schools at the total cost of Rs 2.5 crore.



Moreover, the demolishing and re-construction of the school building at Sethupathi Pandi Durai Corporation Higher Secondary School in Ward 56 Zone 3 at the cost of Rs 51.96 lakh. The tenders have been floated for the works and following the process, work will be carried out soon, the officials said.

Officials word

Chairperson of the education committee of the Madurai city corporation, MPR Ravichandran, stated "Over the past two years since the corporation council was formed, the corporation has been showing a keen eye towards the development of the corporation schools, more than Rs 10 crore worth developmental work has been carried out in the past two years."



At present, major infrastructure development works are to be carried out at the schools, he said, adding that the corporation has sent a proposal worth Rs 50 crore for further development of the corporation schools in Madurai.

Also, by the end of five years of the council, all the corporation schools will be developed to the best standards in the city, he said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.